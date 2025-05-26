Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Trading Down 12.5%

WDAY stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day moving average is $254.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

