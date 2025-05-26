Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.18.

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

