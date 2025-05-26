STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 243,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 93,907 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,845 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,996,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,863 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $45.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.