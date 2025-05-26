Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 827.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

