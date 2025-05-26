Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at $42,485,356.20. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,014 shares of company stock worth $736,283 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG opened at $12.81 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

