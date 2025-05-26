Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 1,497,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,541,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 367,323 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

