TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE:TU opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 38.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 467,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 2,225,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

