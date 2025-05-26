Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $1,035,052.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,249.60. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $163.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.