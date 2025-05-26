Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 2nd (NASDAQ:TVACU)

Texas Ventures Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:TVACU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 2nd. Texas Ventures Acquisition III had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Performance
TVACU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
About Texas Ventures Acquisition III
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Ventures Acquisition III
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Ventures Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Ventures Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.