The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,568,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 103,339 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,076,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,815 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

