The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) General Counsel Sells $889,280.64 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

