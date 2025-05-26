The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

