The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of SMG opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 528.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

