The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOE stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.37. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,378,734.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

