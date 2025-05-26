The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Down 2.2%

Western Union stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

