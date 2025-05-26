Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Cut by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 612,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,187,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $195.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.