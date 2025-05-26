Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Thryv were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $13,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,864 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $7,400,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 369,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $569.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. Thryv’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,976.20. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $86,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

