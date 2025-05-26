Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,246 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

