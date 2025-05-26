Tidal Investments LLC Buys 2,794 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.