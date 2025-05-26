Tidal Investments LLC Buys 760 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $61,238,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.0%

Globe Life stock opened at $119.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

