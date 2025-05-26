Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $212.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $231.97.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total transaction of $152,656.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

