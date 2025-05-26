Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after buying an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after buying an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $73.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

