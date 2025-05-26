Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,551 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.