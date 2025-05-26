Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $391.30 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.50.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

