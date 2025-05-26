Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $137.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.