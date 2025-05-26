Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 41,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $986.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 192.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

