Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,840 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 329,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,795.70. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFLT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

