Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 5,173 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

