Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

GSK Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.