Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DAC stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.29). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 EPS for the current year.

Danaos announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

