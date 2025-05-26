Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.