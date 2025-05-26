Tidal Investments LLC Sells 12,761 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAY opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

