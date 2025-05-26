Tidal Investments LLC Sells 23,149 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $6,596,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in XPeng by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in XPeng by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 294,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price target on XPeng and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

