Tidal Investments LLC Sells 668 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $134.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.