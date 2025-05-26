Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,243.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at $53,322,082.92. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,458.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $15,242,750. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $205,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 14,258.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.