Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – May 23rd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide remote data‐storage services over the internet. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms offering scalable, on‐demand storage solutions for businesses and consumers—think Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), Google (Cloud), Dropbox and Box. Their performance often tracks trends in data growth, cybersecurity and enterprise cloud adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,519. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 91,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $105.76 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 54,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,955. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

