Top Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 24th

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and fitness sector. They include gym chains, exercise‐equipment manufacturers, fitness apparel brands and digital wellness platforms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to consumer trends in health, wellness and active lifestyles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.27. 78,299,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,175,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,581,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.76. 1,989,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.26 and a 200 day moving average of $337.87. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

