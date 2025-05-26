Top Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 24th

United States Steel, Bank of America, and MercadoLibre are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares issued by companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments and warehouses. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the real estate market and can earn returns through dividends and share-price appreciation. Many real estate stocks are structured as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which must distribute the majority of their taxable income to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 34,870,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,724,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $98.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,507.83. 502,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,017.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

