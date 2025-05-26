Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$25.12 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson acquired 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.