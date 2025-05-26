Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 32,000 Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Propel Bio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 9,615,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 3,047,562 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,762,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 8,419,781 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2,511.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,213,370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,707,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,725,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

APLT opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

