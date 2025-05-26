Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $72,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMT opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

