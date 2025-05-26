Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.34. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $1,130,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,594,255.84. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

