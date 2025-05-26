Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.34. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $1,130,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,594,255.84. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.