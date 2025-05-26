Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,811.18. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $481,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,289,703.80. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,277 shares of company stock worth $18,912,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

