Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 50,000 DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.47% of DigiAsia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DigiAsia in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DigiAsia Trading Up 27.9%
DigiAsia stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. DigiAsia Corp. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $9.48.
About DigiAsia
DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.
