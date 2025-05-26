Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,436 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,738,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 223,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DNN. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.