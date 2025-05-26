Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4,040.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

