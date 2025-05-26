Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1%

TSCO stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.