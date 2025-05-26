TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TA

TransAlta Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

TSE TA opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.32. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.