TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $560.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,439.45. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $1,838.76.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.40. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.26% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

