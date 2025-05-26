Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.69 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.84, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,958 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 615,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 962,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,587,902 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

